Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by 140166 to Neutral

140166 downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.89 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.36.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 118,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.