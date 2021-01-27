Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by 140166 to Neutral

140166 downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.89 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.36.
SNDR stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 118,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
