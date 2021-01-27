Gregory Harper Sells 2,969 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $358.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.