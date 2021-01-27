Eric Ostertag Sells 4,462 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

