Francis J. Pelzer Sells 100 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 45.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in F5 Networks by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.16.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

