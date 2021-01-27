Michael Gleeson Sells 33,027 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael Gleeson sold 1,637 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $22,672.45.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.