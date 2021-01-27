Ellyn Shook Sells 2,600 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACN opened at $252.99 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.45 and a 200-day moving average of $238.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

