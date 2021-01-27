Richard K. Crumly Sells 30,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $1,618,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of XPEL by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in XPEL by 386.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

