Richard K. Crumly Sells 30,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $1,618,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of XPEL by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in XPEL by 386.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.