Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 844,680 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $919.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Merus by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

