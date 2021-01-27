Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 844,680 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $919.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.
