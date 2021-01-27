Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARAV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of ARAV opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aravive news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

