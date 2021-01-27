Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:BROG opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.44. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brooge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.