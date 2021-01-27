Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

CPST stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $132.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPST. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

