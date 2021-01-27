ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

PUMP stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 77.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 346,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

