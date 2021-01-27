Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by Baader Bank

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SY1. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.27 ($128.55).

Shares of SY1 opened at €103.45 ($121.71) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

