Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.62 ($51.31).

SHL stock opened at €44.62 ($52.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.62 and a 200-day moving average of €40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.87.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

