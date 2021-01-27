Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Banner stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Banner by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

