Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $208.27

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.27 and traded as high as $227.96. Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) shares last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 88,765 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07.

In other Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) news, insider Deborah Rees bought 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.82 ($13,051.76). Also, insider Sarah Mace bought 9,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,669 shares of company stock worth $2,997,129.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

