Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLGZY. UBS Group downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

