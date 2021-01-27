Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

