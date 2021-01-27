Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
