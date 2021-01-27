State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,821 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Team worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Team by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Team by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of TISI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $350.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.14. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.05.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.40 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

In other Team news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.