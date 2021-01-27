State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Communications worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 333.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

CNSL opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.