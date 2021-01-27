DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $264,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $452.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

