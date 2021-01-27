State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,477 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

