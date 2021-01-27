State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 30.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 207,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 282.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REX opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.14 million, a PE ratio of 130.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $47,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,612.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

