State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 25,927 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIV. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

