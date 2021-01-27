State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 880 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fluor were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,459 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 707,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 355,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Fluor stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

