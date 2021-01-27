State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,362 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Dorian LPG worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 158,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

NYSE:LPG opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $54.71 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

