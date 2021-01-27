State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

FULT opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.