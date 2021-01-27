Morgan Stanley Sells 8,051 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of SOXS opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $462.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

