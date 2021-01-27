Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

