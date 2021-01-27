Morgan Stanley Sells 5,195 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Culp worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Culp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Culp by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CULP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.52%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

