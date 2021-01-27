Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Farmers National Banc worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMNB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

