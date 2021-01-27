Morgan Stanley Has $193,000 Stock Position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NBRV opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

