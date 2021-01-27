Morgan Stanley Has $206,000 Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,372,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 946.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,183,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.