Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000.

NYSEARCA FLQE opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

