Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 45.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 41.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $175.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

