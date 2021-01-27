Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,117,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 95.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 316,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 120,950 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 969.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 98,181 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $883.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $217,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

