Morgan Stanley Sells 1,415 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank First were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bank First by 1,189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank First by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank First by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bank First by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFC opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

BFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

