ProSight Global (PROS) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS) is one of 91 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProSight Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get ProSight Global alerts:

This table compares ProSight Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% ProSight Global Competitors 0.70% 2.00% 0.56%

This table compares ProSight Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 9.07 ProSight Global Competitors $12.54 billion $2.57 billion 99.03

ProSight Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProSight Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 2 1 0 2.33 ProSight Global Competitors 597 2729 2394 121 2.35

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.02%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.66%. Given ProSight Global’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProSight Global rivals beat ProSight Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.