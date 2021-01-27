CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.46

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and traded as high as $60.79. CCL Industries shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

