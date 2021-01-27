Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

