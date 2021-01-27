Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) will post $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.86 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $14.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.22.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $156.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

