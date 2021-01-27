Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SASR. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

