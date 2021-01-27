Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

ATGE stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $40.05.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 198,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

