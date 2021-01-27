Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.23.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.