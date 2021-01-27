Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $137.50 at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $137.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.18.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

