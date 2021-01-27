Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Longbow Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by Longbow Research from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 89,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

