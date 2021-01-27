Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.30 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

