Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE CKH opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Seacor has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $868.87 million, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $51,713.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,041,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,515,325.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304 over the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Seacor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Seacor by 44.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seacor by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

