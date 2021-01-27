T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $160.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 494.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 11,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

