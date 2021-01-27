América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

AMX opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

